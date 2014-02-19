Detroit will propose new swaps deal to court in days -attorney

FOREX-Dollar gains vs. euro after ECB decision
* Dollar rises vs. euro, eyes on ECB press conference at 1230 GMT
DETROIT Feb 19 Detroit plans to propose a new settlement in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to end costly interest-rate swaps in the next three to four days, an attorney representing the city said on Wednesday.
Robert Hertzberg told Judge Steven Rhodes that the city will file a motion concerning the deal, which will mark the third to be presented to the court.
Rhodes rejected two previous proposed settlements with swap counterparties UBS AG and Merrill Lynch Capital Services, calling them too expensive for the city.
* Dollar rises vs. euro, eyes on ECB press conference at 1230 GMT
LONDON, April 27 The euro and euro zone government bond yields ticked lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept interest rates at their record lows, leaving its policy stance unchanged.
BERLIN, April 27 Germany's Lufthansa played down prospects of acquiring more airlines on Thursday and said it would work harder on costs after it swung to a first-quarter profit, its first since 2008 in what is traditionally a weak quarter for airlines.