Judge wants settlements, loan, fees in Detroit's closing arguments

DETROIT Oct 21 The federal judge overseeing Detroit's historic bankruptcy case wants the city to explain its settlements with creditors and its exit financing in closing arguments next week, he said on Tuesday.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes said it was up to the city to determine what it will cover in the arguments, scheduled for Oct. 27, but he specifically wanted to hear about certain issues.

He asked the city also to address the size of consultants' fees and the business justification for discrimination among classes of unsecured creditors in the city's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt.

Rhodes must determine if the plan for exiting the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy is fair to all creditors and feasible for the city to follow. His decision is expected the week of Nov. 3.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan had raised concerns about the financing for the city's bankruptcy exit when he testified earlier this month, as well as the fees paid to restructuring consultants. At the same time, the bankruptcy plan primarily rests on a string of bilateral settlements with Detroit's major creditors that objectors have said unduly favor one class over another.

PENSION DEBT CLOSE TO RESOLUTION

Meanwhile, holders of about $1 billion of Detroit pension debt are considering signing off on a massive settlement, and could by Friday drop their objections to the city's restructuring plan, their lawyer told the court on Tuesday.

Last week, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co and Detroit reached a settlement in which the bond insurer dropped its objection to Detroit's plan for restructuring $18 billion in debt and obligations and exiting the bankruptcy.

But the settlement left dangling seven investment firms that hold 90 percent of the $1.1 billion Detroit certificates of participation (COPs) that FGIC had insured.

Those firms had expected to opt in to the settlement as of last Wednesday night but then hit a stumbling block in their negotiations.

Their attorney, Thomas Moers Mayer, said the COP holders could opt in in the next 48 hours and that he could give the court a "definitive answer" on dropping their objections by Friday.

"The principals have to see the documents before I can say we are done," Mayer told Rhodes.

The Detroit City Council will discuss the FGIC settlement in a closed session on Wednesday or Thursday, according to its president, Brenda Jones.

STILL IN DRAFT FORM

On Tuesday, Detroit was able to file only a draft of the final version of its bankruptcy plan, saying it needed time to incorporate the settlements with FGIC and Syncora Guarantee. Rhodes was initially concerned about the delay affecting the timing of his expert witness on the plan's feasibility. He later said the witness, Martha Kopacz, would testify Wednesday on the draft revision, but could return to the stand if the economics in the final plan are changed.

Heather Lennox, a Jones Day attorney representing Detroit, said the draft revision reflected "the meat and substance" of the plan and that mediation later on Tuesday would run nonstop until there is a final plan. (Additional reporting by Serena Maria Daniels in Detroit and Lisa Lambert in Washington; editing by Matthew Lewis)