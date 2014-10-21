Judge wants settlements, loan, fees in Detroit's closing arguments

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 21 The federal judge overseeing
Detroit's historic bankruptcy case wants the city to explain its
settlements with creditors and its exit financing in closing
arguments next week, he said on Tuesday.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Steven Rhodes said it was up to
the city to determine what it will cover in the arguments,
scheduled for Oct. 27, but he specifically wanted to hear about
certain issues.
He asked the city also to address the size of consultants'
fees and the business justification for discrimination among
classes of unsecured creditors in the city's plan to adjust $18
billion of debt.
Rhodes must determine if the plan for exiting the
biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy is fair to all creditors and
feasible for the city to follow. His decision is expected the
week of Nov. 3.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan had raised concerns about the
financing for the city's bankruptcy exit when he testified
earlier this month, as well as the fees paid to restructuring
consultants. At the same time, the bankruptcy
plan primarily rests on a string of bilateral settlements with
Detroit's major creditors that objectors have said unduly favor
one class over another.
PENSION DEBT CLOSE TO RESOLUTION
Meanwhile, holders of about $1 billion of Detroit pension
debt are considering signing off on a massive settlement, and
could by Friday drop their objections to the city's
restructuring plan, their lawyer told the court on Tuesday.
Last week, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co and
Detroit reached a settlement in which the bond insurer dropped
its objection to Detroit's plan for restructuring $18 billion in
debt and obligations and exiting the bankruptcy.
But the settlement left dangling seven investment firms that
hold 90 percent of the $1.1 billion Detroit certificates of
participation (COPs) that FGIC had insured.
Those firms had expected to opt in to the settlement as of
last Wednesday night but then hit a stumbling block in their
negotiations.
Their attorney, Thomas Moers Mayer, said the COP holders
could opt in in the next 48 hours and that he could give the
court a "definitive answer" on dropping their objections by
Friday.
"The principals have to see the documents before I can say
we are done," Mayer told Rhodes.
The Detroit City Council will discuss the FGIC settlement in
a closed session on Wednesday or Thursday, according to its
president, Brenda Jones.
STILL IN DRAFT FORM
On Tuesday, Detroit was able to file only a draft of the
final version of its bankruptcy plan, saying it needed time to
incorporate the settlements with FGIC and Syncora Guarantee.
Rhodes was initially concerned about the delay affecting the
timing of his expert witness on the plan's feasibility. He later
said the witness, Martha Kopacz, would testify Wednesday on the
draft revision, but could return to the stand if the economics
in the final plan are changed.
Heather Lennox, a Jones Day attorney representing Detroit,
said the draft revision reflected "the meat and substance" of
the plan and that mediation later on Tuesday would run nonstop
until there is a final plan.
(Additional reporting by Serena Maria Daniels in Detroit and
Lisa Lambert in Washington; editing by Matthew Lewis)