Oreos, broken lights, angry creditors: Detroit manager faced many pressures

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 1 When Kevyn Orr became Detroit's
emergency manager 18 months ago, he sparked mistrust among
residents and even created the possibility of civil unrest, he
testified on Monday.
Orr, a corporate bankruptcy attorney tapped by Michigan's
Republican Governor Rick Snyder in March 2013 to turn around
Detroit's financial problems, said civil unrest fanned by "some
elements" was a real concern as residents worried he would sell
off city assets and "carry out the ill-will of Governor Snyder."
"There was some hostility," Orr said, adding that he
received Oreo cookies from residents after his appointment.
Oreo cookies are black on the outside and white on the
inside, and the term "Oreo" is a common slur against
African-Americans meant as an accusation of betrayal to one's
race. Orr, who is African-American, was taking control of a
black majority city where eight in 10 Detroit residents are
African-American, at the behest of a white governor.
"I'd say if you bring milk we'd have a snack," said Orr.
In two hours of testimony in U.S. Bankruptcy Court carefully
steered by Detroit's attorney Greg Shumaker from law firm Jones
Day, Orr described the resistance and pressures he has faced
after deciding, with Snyder's permission, to file the
biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy in July 2013.
Those problems included painfully slow public safety
response times, wide-spread public lighting outages, out-of-date
technology, massive amounts of blighted properties, and little
money.
"(Detroit) had an inability to meets its bills when come
due," Orr said, adding that those bills included payroll, while
vendors waited as much as 100 days to get paid.
The city's financial creditors, meanwhile, were not willing
to budge.
"Everybody wanted to get paid in full," Orr testified.
He also pushed for a speedier trip through bankruptcy court
than recent cases, like Alabama's Jefferson County, which took
two years to complete. The clock was also ticking on his
18-month term as emergency manager.
Last Thursday, Detroit's city council and mayor agreed to
limit Orr's power to only the bankruptcy proceedings and take
back control over the city's operations. His oversight will end
fully once the bankruptcy plan is confirmed.
Orr, with the help of bankruptcy court mediators has reeled
in settlements with most major creditors. He told the court he
hoped to have a settlement with the last one, bond insurer
Financial Guaranty Insurance Co (FGIC). While local media has
reported the possibility of a deal with FGIC including a
financial settlement as well as a real estate transaction, there
has been no sign of FGIC letting up in court.
Orr also walked through creditor settlements related to the
city's unlimited and limited-tax general obligation bonds,
noting Detroit's default on that debt in October sparked
ferocious lawsuits mainly from bond insurance companies.
Without the settlements, which provide a 74 percent recovery
on unlimited-tax bonds and 34 percent on limited-tax bonds, Orr
said the city risked costly litigation which raised the
possibility of losing and having to pay off the bonds
completely.
"I had no reason to believe anyone would throttle back in
litigation," he said.
Orr will continue his testimony on Thursday before Judge
Steven Rhodes, who must determine if Detroit's plan to shed
about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations is
fair and feasible.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Lisa
Lambert in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)