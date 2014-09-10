UPDATE 2-Syncora, Detroit reach deal in principle over city bankruptcy

(Adds Detroit dateline, byline, hearing on delay set for
Wednesday, details of tentative settlement, comment from Syncora
attorney, background)
By Karen Pierog and Lisa Lambert
DETROIT Sept 9 Detroit and one of its last
hold-out creditors, Syncora Guarantee Inc, have reached an
agreement in principle over the city's plan to adjust its debt
and exit bankruptcy, according to a federal court filing on
Tuesday.
The city and the bond insurance company asked the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court to suspend an ongoing confirmation hearing on
the plan until Friday so they can "address certain conditions
and logistics."
"We also note for the court that if this agreement is
finalized within this time period as we expect, it will
profoundly alter the course of the proceeding and the litigation
plans of the remaining parties," the filing stated.
In a separate filing late Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Steven Rhodes said he would hear the motion to delay on
Wednesday morning.
Syncora, which insured some of the city's $1.4 billion of
pension debt and related interest-rate swaps, emerged as
Detroit's fiercest opponent in the biggest-ever municipal
bankruptcy the city filed in July 2013.
The company and its legal team are "hopeful the deal will be
finalized in the next 48 hours," said James H.M. Sprayregen, an
attorney from Kirkland & Ellis who represents Syncora.
"There is a tentative agreement between Syncora and the city
that we believe is an acceptable resolution for all concerned,"
he also said. "Together with the city, we have asked that the
trial be delayed for 48 hours so that we can work through
certain contingencies contained in the deal, including obtaining
full resolution with Bank of America, UBS and other
stakeholders."
Under the tentative deal, the company, which has a $400
million exposure in the case, would bulk up its recovery from
the bankrupt city through an extended lease for the
Detroit-Windsor tunnel for tunnel operator American Roads, along
with nearby vacant properties, according to a source close to
the negotiations.
Detroit-based American Roads is a privately held toll
operator that went bankrupt last year. To settle swap
liabilities with Syncora, it handed over a lease on half of the
mile-long international bridge to the bond insurer.
Syncora would also get some city parking revenue.
But the company faces a Friday morning deadline to settle
claims and counter claims with swap providers UBS AG and Merrill
Lynch Capital Services, a unit of Bank of America, the source
said, adding if that does not happen Syncora's battle against
the city in bankruptcy court will resume.
The company had claimed that it faced a much lower recovery
than other Detroit creditors, particularly the city's two
pension funds and retired city workers.
It also criticized the court's mediation process that
resulted in the so-called Grand Bargain that taps into money
from foundations, the Detroit Institute of Arts and the state of
Michigan to ease pension cuts and prevent art work from being
sold to pay creditors.
Syncora, along with fellow hold-out creditor and bond
insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, had pushed for an art
sale or monetization to fatten creditor payments. A spokesman
for FGIC had no comment at this time.
News of the tentative deal came the same day as Detroit
Mayor Mike Duggan and the heads of three Michigan counties
signed a memorandum of understanding concerning the future of
the city's water and sewerage department. As part of that deal,
the counties would drop their opposition to the city's debt
adjustment plan, which is the subject of a confirmation hearing
that started Sept. 2.
While Detroit's state-appointed Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr
spent most of the morning in court, he was absent during the
afternoon proceedings, when Syncora's attorney extensively
questioned a member of the official Detroit retirees' committee
about pension benefits in the city's plan to restructure $18
billion in debt and exit bankruptcy.
Rhodes had drafted a schedule stretching into mid-October
for his hearing on whether the plan is fair and feasible. The
water settlement and deal with Syncora, if approved by Rhodes,
would possibly cut that schedule short as it would remove most
of the remaining big objectors to that plan.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Ken
Wills)