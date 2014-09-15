Holdout creditor confirms settlement in Detroit bankruptcy

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
DETROIT, Sept 15 Syncora Guarantee Inc, one of Detroit's remaining holdout creditors, confirmed on Monday it has reached a "comprehensive settlement" with the city.
In a U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the bond insurance company said the deal was still subject to "definitive documentation and resolution of other terms and conditions currently under discussion."
Detroit and Syncora, which guaranteed payments on some of the city's pension debt, announced on Tuesday they had reached a settlement in principle. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports