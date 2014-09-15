Holdout creditor confirms settlement in Detroit bankruptcy

DETROIT, Sept 15 Syncora Guarantee Inc, one of Detroit's remaining holdout creditors, confirmed on Monday it has reached a "comprehensive settlement" with the city.

In a U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the bond insurance company said the deal was still subject to "definitive documentation and resolution of other terms and conditions currently under discussion."

Detroit and Syncora, which guaranteed payments on some of the city's pension debt, announced on Tuesday they had reached a settlement in principle. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)