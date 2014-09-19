版本:
Detroit council OKs deal to end insurer's bankruptcy objections

DETROIT, Sept 19 The Detroit City Council on Friday approved a deal with bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc that will end its objection to the city's plan to adjust its debt and exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.

The complex deal between the city and its once fiercest hold-out creditor Syncora, which has a $400 million exposure in the case, was unveiled last week. The settlement comes in two parts: a financial resolution to the company's objection to the plan and a development agreement. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)
