Former U.S. auto czar Ron Bloom to advise Detroit retirees -sources

DETROIT, Sept 19 Ron Bloom, who helped lead the Obama administration's restructuring of the U.S. auto industry in 2009, is advising Detroit retirees who face benefit cuts in the city's bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The nine-member Detroit retiree committee, which represents 23,500 Detroit public sector retirees, hired investment bank Lazard Ltd, where Bloom is now vice chairman, the sources said, declining to be named because the information is confidential.

The committee also hired benefits consulting firm The Segal Company, one of the sources said.

Bloom and Bill Nowling, a spokesman for the city of Detroit, did not immediately respond to comment.