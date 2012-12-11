Detroit oversight board signals support for state review of city

DETROIT Dec 10 Detroit's oversight board
unanimously voted on Monday to support a move by Michigan's
treasurer to begin a process that will likely lead to the state
appointing an emergency financial manager for the city.
Frustrated by the slow pace of fiscal reform and worried
about Detroit's long-term viability, the state is poised to
start a 30-day preliminary review as early as Tuesday to
determine the extent of the city's financial crisis, said Terry
Stanton, a spokesman for the Michigan Treasury Department.
A report by city officials to Detroit's financial advisory
board on Monday indicated that the city's cash flow position
could erode in the fiscal year that ends June 30 to a negative
$113.7 million from a negative $76.7 million that was forecast
last month.
The latest forecast assumes the city will not receive from
the state $81.7 million of proceeds from a bond sale earlier
this year and includes a pension payment that was not budgeted
for in fiscal 2012, according to a copy of the report obtained
by Reuters.
The appointment of an emergency manager would bring Detroit
a step closer to a possible bankruptcy filing, as would
legislation that could be passed by the Michigan Legislature
this month that would give fiscally struggling local governments
like Detroit options including Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy,
emergency managers and consent agreements. Consent agreements
would allow the state to help fix local finances
Detroit avoided getting an emergency manager earlier this
year by signing a consent agreement that gave the state some
oversight of Detroit's finances. However, Mayor Dave Bing and
the nine-member city council have been at odds over some of the
measures the mayor and state officials believe will lift Detroit
out of its fiscal hole.
Bing said last week that he would urge council members to
approve at their meeting on Tuesday several conditions tied to
reforms that state officials want in order to release $30
million of the bond proceeds for Detroit's near-empty coffers.
One of those conditions is a contract with law firm Miller
Canfield to deal with issues related to the consent agreement.
The council rejected that contract last month, citing concerns
over potential conflicts of interest by the firm and the
validity of the contract.
The council on Tuesday will also take up a resolution from
member JoAnn Watson demanding that the state treasurer either
turn over all of the bond money to the city or face court action
to force the move.