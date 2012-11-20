Detroit refuses contract for law firm to overhaul city finances

DETROIT Nov 20 The City Council of Detroit on
Tuesday rejected a contract to hire a law firm to help carry out
an overhaul of the beleaguered city's finances.
In a voice vote, the council rejected the contract for
Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone to provide legal advice and to
handle litigation pertaining to implementation of the financial
stability agreement.
In a deal last week between Michigan state officials and
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing, the contract was stated as one of the
conditions for the release of $10 million in state funds to help
the city's budget.
Detroit risks running out of money by the end of the year.