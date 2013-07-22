Dexia says will take 59 mln euro charge for Detroit debt

BRUSSELS, July 22 Nationalized Franco-Belgian
bank Dexia said on Monday it would take a 59 million
euro (US$77.84 million) charge in its second-quarter income
related to debt holdings from the U.S. city of Detroit.
The Michigan city filed for bankruptcy protection last week
in the largest-ever such U.S. case. If approved by a federal
judge, it would force Detroit's thousands of creditors into
negotiations with the city's emergency manager to resolve an
estimated $18.5 billion in debt.
The bank said its exposure to Detroit's debt under
restructuring was $305 million. Of that amount, $75 million is
insured outright with the remainder covered by an insurer
currently undergoing restructuring.
"The group's exposure has been provisioned over time by
Dexia such that it will take an additional adjustment of 59
million euros in its accounts," the company said in a statement.
The bank has been reduced to a rump of legacy assets but its
fate remains important because France, Belgium and to a lesser
extent, Luxembourg are guaranteeing its borrowings and are
threatened with losses that weigh on their budget deficits.