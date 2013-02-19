Review finds Detroit's finances dire, needs help

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 10
April 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT Feb 19 A team appointed by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said on Tuesday that the city of Detroit faces a financial emergency and needs help to make difficult decisions.
While the report by the six-member team assembled by the Republican governor in December did not recommend an emergency financial manager, it said the city was in crisis.
"The team collectively believes the city needs assistance in making the difficult decisions necessary to achieve the significant reforms that are so crucial to the city's long-term viability," Michigan Treasurer Andy Dillon, a review team member, said in a statement.
Snyder has up to 30 days to accept or reject the team's findings.
If an emergency manager is appointed, one option would be for Detroit to file for bankruptcy in what would be the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy in the United States. The final decision on whether to file for what is known as Chapter 9 bankruptcy would rest with a group of Michigan state government officials appointed by Snyder.
