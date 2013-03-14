CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Michigan governor names bankruptcy attorney to run Detroit

(In 2nd paragraph, corrects spelling of emergency manager's
first name to Kevyn, not Kevin)
By Steve Neavling
DETROIT, March 14 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
on Thursday named a lawyer with deep expertise in corporate
bankruptcy as the emergency financial manager for Detroit, in
the biggest state takeover of an American city in more than two
decades.
Kevyn Orr, a partner in the Washington law firm Jones Day
who is best known for his work on the restructuring of Chrysler
after it filed for bankruptcy in 2009, will assume financial
management of Detroit, the poorest major city in the United
States.
As the emergency manager, he will supplant the authority of
Detroit's elected officials, both the mayor and the city
council. Orr will have broad powers, including the ability to
renegotiate labor contracts, privatize services and sell certain
city assets.
The dramatic move culminated a long decline of a city that
was once the thriving center of the U.S. auto industry and the
birthplace of Motown music, but has seen its fortunes sag and
deficit rise. Once the fifth largest American city, Detroit now
ranks 18th with 700,000 people.
"Today, I am confirming my determination that a financial
emergency exists in Detroit," Snyder said at a press conference,
accompanied by Orr and Detroit Mayor Dave Bing.
In addition to his work with Chrysler -- for which Orr
billed $1 million in fees during the first year of the
restructuring of the smallest of the three major U.S. automakers
-- Orr has other Michigan ties. He received both graduate and
law degrees from the University of Michigan.
He is African-American, which some politicians have said
could help him deal with community leaders in a city that is 83
percent black.
The emergency manager will face the huge and controversial
task of repairing the finances of a city in crisis. Detroit has
run operating deficits for nearly a decade, is starved of cash
and facing a crushing burden of debt from commitments such as
pensions and health insurance.
More than a third of Detroit residents are officially
classified as living in poverty, and it has an unemployment rate
of 18.2 percent, far above the U.S. jobless rate of 7.7 percent,
according to government figures.
Basic services such as street lights and police protection
have broken down, and the city has suffered from mismanagement
and political corruption.
A former Detroit mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, who was mayor for
seven years until 2008, was convicted this week of two dozen
federal charges of corruption and bribery for a scheme to
collect kickbacks on city contracts for himself and associates.
He could face up to 20 years in prison on some of the charges.
It is rare for such a large American city to come so close
to bankruptcy. The best known case was New York City, which was
nearly forced into bankruptcy in 1975 after it ran up huge
debts. The state of New York appointed an oversight board to
guide its finances.
The most recent major city to face such a crisis was
Philadelphia in 1991, which was managed by the state of
Pennsylvania for a time.
Neither of those cities officially filed for municipal
bankruptcy.
Detroit city leaders have long opposed a state takeover,
saying they were making progress on improving the financial
situation. The mayor, a former professional basketball player
and steel executive, last week said it was futile to resist a
state takeover and he would try to work with the emergency
manager.
A defiant city council has called on residents to fight the
move, saying the state is usurping the right of Detroit
residents to elect their own leaders.
"We fought for everything we have. How do you stand on the
sidelines," Councilman Kwame Kenyatta said on Wednesday in a
fiery speech on civil rights at a council meeting.
Detroit could challenge the takeover in state court, but
such attempts have failed in Michigan in the past.
Michigan state law grants emergency financial managers broad
powers. The manager could ultimately recommend that Detroit file
the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
A law passed in December that will take effect on March 28
will boost the powers of the emergency manager, allowing the
manager to terminate collective bargaining agreements with the
city's 48 unions.
(Reporting by Steve Neavling in Detroit; Additional reporting
by Dawson Bell in Lansing, Michigan, and Karen Pierog in
Chicago.; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Leslie Adler)