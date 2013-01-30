Decision on Detroit takeover within weeks -Michigan governor

PONTIAC, Mich. Jan 30 Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder said on Wednesday that a review process on Detroit and a
decision on whether the city's shaky financial condition
warrants a state-appointed manager could be completed in as soon
as three weeks.
The Republican governor said he expects to receive a report
from a review team he appointed on Dec. 18 in two to four weeks
and that his analysis of the report would take another one to
two weeks.
"My reputation is not one to be sitting on things versus
making decisions," Snyder told reporters at a General Motors Co
event at its global powertrain engineering headquarters.
The report could recommend an emergency financial manager
who would control Detroit's checkbook and who could decide to
take the city to U.S. bankruptcy court unless the state blocks
the move. A Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filing for Detroit
would be the biggest ever in the United States.
The city has been operating under a consent agreement since
April 2012 that gave the state some oversight. However, the slow
pace of reforms led Snyder to launch a new review of Detroit's
finances in December.
The city of about 700,000 has been battered by a steep
population decline, years of severe budget deficits and
escalating employee costs.
Snyder on Jan. 10 asked the review team, which has a 60-day
deadline to complete its work, to take into consideration recent
actions by a majority of the nine-member Detroit City Council to
approve reform and restructuring-related measures.