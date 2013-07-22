Bankrupt Detroit's downtown renaissance creates trickle of hope

| DETROIT, July 22
DETROIT, July 22 Detroit's bankruptcy filing
last Thursday - the largest in American municipal history -
completed a six-decade slide for a one-time industrial
powerhouse. Today the city bears an uncomfortable resemblance to
a failed state: unable to light or police the streets, educate
children, stop arson, or provide emergency care to the dying.
There is, however, a mini-renaissance occurring in the
downtown core. It is here that Detroit might just be carving out
a new identity, this one driven not by cars but by computers.
The Internet-focused businesses springing up have attracted
thousands of young, well-educated, tech-savvy "urban pioneers."
Amid the ruins of a city that has lost nearly two-thirds of
its population since the peak of 1.8 million in 1950, a younger
generation with no recollection of Detroit's glory days is
settling into condos and lofts in the downtown and midtown
areas. Here, say local optimists, lies potential hope.
Today Detroit is "a tale of two cities," said Edsel Ford II,
a great-grandson of Henry Ford and local philanthropist. Images
of urban blight are inescapable, but there also is an "exciting,
thriving metropolis" downtown. "That's the Detroit I know," he
said. "And that's the Detroit that's got to stand up and help
the Detroit that's going through trouble."
In this view, if state-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr
can bolster public safety and basic services, then the gains
downtown could spread to other areas.
"We need jobs for people in the neighborhoods," said David
Enger, director of a joint effort by 10 foundations committing
more than $100 million to Detroit entrepreneurs. "But they can't
be just any jobs - we need jobs for people with less of an
employment record and a low skill base."
A big question is whether Orr can convince federal
bankruptcy court to impose steep cuts on payments owed to
creditors - including retired city pensioners represented by
powerful unions. Their opposition to Orr's plans is certain to
make the bankruptcy case long and expensive.
One thing that seems highly unlikely is any major new
financial support from either the federal or Michigan state
governments, if only because they will be reluctant to create a
precedent. "If they bail out Detroit, other municipalities in
trouble could argue that they should be bailed out too," said
bankruptcy attorney Douglas Bernstein, of Plunkett Cooney in the
Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills.
Orr said he can't plan on the basis there will be such help.
"We are not expecting the cavalry to come charging in," he told
Fox News Sunday. "We have to fix it because we dug the hole."
SPECTACULAR RISE
It wasn't always like this. In the half-century from 1900,
Detroit's population increased six-fold as it attracted hundreds
of thousands of people, many of them job-seekers from the rural
South.
But in the 1970s, the city's Big Three automakers lost their
dominance of an increasingly global business. America's auto
manufacturing base, with new investments by foreign companies
from Japan, Korea and Germany, shifted from Detroit to the
South.
Meanwhile, the devastating 1967 race riot - the latest in a
series stretching back more than a century to the U.S. Civil War
- accelerated "white flight" and sparked an exodus of the black
middle class to the suburbs.
With both residents and businesses fleeing the city,
Detroit's tax base has eroded. Income taxes fell to $233 million
in 2012 from $328 million in 2002.
Political corruption set in, and the city made pension and
health care benefits promises to its workers that it didn't have
the money to keep. Problems were exacerbated by under-investment
in infrastructure and basic services, and the city government in
many ways stopped functioning.
BANKRUPTCY A BEGINNING?
Before any metamorphosis of the Motor City can gain
traction, the city will have to navigate through the Chapter 9
bankruptcy process.
The state law that created the emergency manager position
grants Orr broad powers to tackle the city's $18.5 billion in
long-term debt, repair its finances and position it for
recovery.
In public statements before the bankruptcy filing, Orr had
indicated bankruptcy would give him maximum leverage over
creditors and enable him to free up money to begin new
investment in infrastructure and public services.
That would help to build on the boomlet downtown, where
residential occupancy rates stand above 95 percent, driven by an
influx of companies and entrepreneurs. Plans for construction of
a 3.3-mile light rail line along Woodward Avenue, the city's
main artery, and a new bridge across the Detroit River to
Canada, are seen as encouraging signs. Both projects have state
funding.
Timothy Bryan, CEO of healthcare software developer
GalaxE.Solutions, opened an office downtown three years ago. His
firm employs 150 people here and plans to expand to 500 within
the next two years in what he described as a "cost-effective"
city where the rent is low and nearby universities, such as
Detroit's Wayne State University and the University of Michigan
in Ann Arbor, churn out well-educated graduates willing to work
for much less because of the low cost of living. Local IT firms
say they tend to pay software engineers as little as half the
going rate in California's Silicon Valley.
"There is an opportunity to grow IT in downtown Detroit, and
we think this is a very, very good place to invest our time and
money," said Bryan.
Some of the younger workers who have moved here, or moved
back, say downtown Detroit is a cool place to live because of
the city's gritty urban cachet and they feel that they can stand
out here more than in cities like New York and Los Angeles. New
restaurants such as Slow's, a hip barbecue joint in the city's
Corktown neighborhood, and a Whole Foods Market upscale
supermarket, have sprung up to meet increasing demand.
"I feel for the first time in my life I am making a real
difference by coming back to Detroit," said Sarah Brithinee, 26,
chief executive of Wedit, which rents out digital cameras for
wedding parties and edits the footage into videos. She returned
to her hometown in 2011.
The biggest firm to move here is Quicken Loans, the online
mortgage firm, whose co-founder and Detroit area native Dan
Gilbert has bought up and leased a large number of office
buildings, moved more than 9,000 employees downtown and set up a
venture capital unit and business incubator for more than a
dozen IT firms. The filing is not a surprise to Gilbert's team:
"We did this knowing that a bankruptcy was inevitable" said Matt
Cullen, CEO of Rock Ventures, the holding company for Gilbert's
large portfolio of firms.
HEART ATTACK
A 15-minute drive and a world away from the Detroit that
Edsel Ford II knows so well are the places like Brightmoor, one
of the city's poorest neighborhoods, that illustrate the
immensity of the tasks ahead.
Those among the 23,000 people of Brightmoor who pay taxes
get little in return. Police are scarce despite the high rate of
violent crime. Fires devastate because the hydrants don't work,
and the fire department investigates only about one in five
suspicious fires, according to city statistics.
"If you were to have a heart attack in my office, there's no
way I'd call for an ambulance because you'd die," said Kirk
Mayes, executive director of the Brightmoor Alliance, a local
community group. "I'd load you in my car, speed to the hospital
and hope we don't get a ticket on the highway."
One of the biggest problems for Orr and his team is that
Detroit is geographically huge given its population of only
700,000. It is 139 square miles - big enough to encompass
Manhattan, Boston and San Francisco combined - and downtown
Detroit only represents about 5 percent of that, or roughly
seven square miles.
It is not lost on residents of the city's poor black
neighborhoods that they have yet to see the benefits of the
downtown rebound. While Detroit's official unemployment rate is
just over 10 percent, the actual rate is believed much higher
because many people have given up looking for work.
"The city's African American community has been left out,"
said Reverend D. Alexander Bullock, a black pastor and local
leader of Reverend Jesse Jackson's Rainbow Push Coalition. "It's
great that downtown is doing well, but there has been
significant under-investment in Detroit's neighborhoods."