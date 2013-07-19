UPDATE 1-Judge selected to hear Detroit Chapter 9 U.S. bankruptcy

By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT, July 19 The chief judge of the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit on Friday selected a
28-year veteran of bankruptcy courts with experience handling
municipal restructurings to preside over Detroit's historic
bankruptcy.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes is the most experienced
bankruptcy judge in Detroit and has a reputation for being tough
but fair. He presided over the only previous Chapter 9 filing in
the Eastern District of Michigan, according to letters from
other judges that were included in the filing.
Rhodes "is very knowledgeable about the relationship of
federal bankruptcy law to state constitutional and other state
law, which will likely be an important issue in this case,"
Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Phillip Shefferly wrote in letter
dated July 19.
The city of Detroit's Chapter 9 filing on Thursday marked
the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. It comes after
decades of neglect that led to the appointment of Kevyn Orr as
the city's emergency manager in March.
The sooner-than-expected move triggered outrage from labor
officials who were in state court at the time trying to block
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and Orr from filing for
bankruptcy. On Friday, the state court judge in Michigan's
capital of Lansing ordered Orr to withdraw the bankruptcy
petition.
Rhodes was given the case by Alice Batchelder, chief judge
for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, which is in
Cincinnati, Ohio.
Rhodes was slated to retire at the end of the year and was
already winding down his case load. But he indicated that he
"has the time and is willing to preside over this case for its
duration," Shefferly said.
"It makes perfect sense for him to have this because he can
devote the time to the case and the attention," said Douglas
Bernstein, a managing partner of Plunkett Cooney's bankruptcy
practice in suburban Detroit. "And the good thing is, he won't
be intimidated by the big case."