Detroit reaches $120 mln loan deal with Barclays

March 6 Detroit said in a court filing on
Thursday it had reached an agreement with Barclays PLC
for a $120 million loan that would allow it to invest in
services and speed its path out of bankruptcy.
The deal comes after the judge overseeing Detroit's historic
bankruptcy case rejected a $350 million loan that would have
raised $230 million for the city to end interest rate swaps.
Those swaps were used to hedge interest rate risk on some
Detroit pension debt.
The city said earlier this week it had reached a new
agreement with Merrill Lynch Capital Services and UBS AG to end
the swaps for $85 million. Two prior proposed deals with bigger
price tags were rejected by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes.
If the new agreement is approved by Rhodes, it would give
Detroit access to revenue from casino taxes that had been
pledged as collateral for the swaps. It could also give the city
leverage in efforts to win court approval for the city's plan to
restructure its debt.
Under terms of the agreement with Barclays, which also
requires court approval, Detroit would no longer pledge the
casino tax revenues, which are crucial to helping the city get
back on its feet as it restructures its debt. Instead,
collateral would consist of income tax revenue and the proceeds
of asset sales except for property of the Detroit Institute of
Art.