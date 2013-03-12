UPDATE 4-Chrysler bankruptcy lawyer top pick for Detroit manager

By Steve Neavling
DETROIT, March 12 A bankruptcy expert who
collected more than $1 million in fees in Chrysler's
restructuring is the top candidate to take over Detroit as
emergency financial manager.
Kevyn Orr, a partner in Washington with the law firm Jones
Day, is expected to be named to the post by Michigan Governor
Rick Snyder this week, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
Orr, 54, has wide experience in business restructuring and a
reputation as a calm leader who thoughtfully considers a range
of views. He was Jones Day's third most active partner on the
Chrysler restructuring, piling up $1 million in fees in the
first year on the case.
"Facts are stubborn things, and Kevyn is willing to be bound
by those and willing to make courageous decisions," said Ben
Wilson, Managing Principal at the Washington law firm Beveridge
& Diamond.
One decision that Orr is likely to face is whether to
recommend the city file for bankruptcy, which, if allowed by the
state, would be the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history.
Detroit, the birthplace of the U.S. auto industry and Motown
music, has suffered an exodus since the U.S. housing crisis,
leaving it with falling tax revenue and rising crime.
It has "operational dysfunction" in its government, debt of
$14 billion, and a deficit projected to hit more than $100
million when its fiscal year ends on June 30, according to a
report commissioned by the governor.
On Monday, Detroit Mayor Dave Bing said the city had chosen
Jones Day as its restructuring counsel. The Detroit Free Press
later reported that Orr was the top candidate for emergency
manager, which Reuters confirmed by a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Orr did not return calls and emails on Tuesday. Snyder
declined to comment.
CHRYSLER TRACK RECORD
Orr established himself as a restructuring leader during
Chrysler's intense five-week dash to complete its sale to Fiat
in 2009, a turnaround that some considered improbable
at the time.
He logged $1 million in fees on the Chrysler restructuring
in the first year, according to court documents. He billed as
much as $750 an hour, above the average hourly rate of $690 for
a Jones Day partner. Two other partners, John Papadakis and Adam
Plainer, billed at more than $1,000 an hour.
During the initial weeks, Orr appeared regularly in court
and examined witnesses as Chrysler battled for approval of its
sale to Fiat, a deal backed by U.S. government funding.
He briefed reporters during court breaks and patiently
walked them through the complex proceedings.
Before joining Jones Day, Orr was director of the executive
office for the U.S. Trustee, the arm of the Justice Department
that oversees bankruptcy.
Richardo Kilpatrick, a Detroit attorney who worked with Orr
in the Trustee's office, said he expected Orr to try to work by
consensus rather than by force.
"He's got the right skill set to deal with the issues
confronted here, if anybody does," Kilpatrick said.
Standing behind Orr will be Jones Day, with 2,400 lawyers,
making it the world's fourth-largest law firm, according to
rankings by the American Lawyer magazine.
The firm recently added Bruce Bennett, a Los Angeles-based
bankruptcy attorney who is among the most experienced in the
country with municipal, or Chapter 9, bankruptcy. Bennett
oversaw the bankruptcy of Orange County, California, which at
the time was the largest municipal bankruptcy ever.
CITY OPPOSITION
Orr, originally from Florida, earned his graduate and law
degrees at the University of Michigan, according to Jones Day's
website. An African-American, he is the chairman of Jones Day's
diversity task force.
The pick was "very shrewd by the governor," said John
Pottow, a professor specializing in bankruptcy law at the
University of Michigan Law School.
But not everyone reacted positively to reports of his
imminent appointment to the job.
"Jones Day has a reputation of protecting big banks while
leaving out the small people," said Reverend Charles Williams,
head of the Michigan chapter of New York-based Reverend Al
Sharpton's National Action Network of community activists.
"They'll save bondholders and banks, but not the small,
local-based businesses that employ Detroit (residents)."
Orr's emergence on Tuesday coincided with a hearing in the
state capital, Lansing, where representatives of the Detroit
City Council tried to convince state officials not to appoint an
emergency manager.
David Whitaker, director of the City Council's research and
analysis division, said bringing in an outside manager would
sideline elected leaders and was "beyond anti-democratic."
"Why take a move like that that's so provocative when you
have a document in place that everybody's signed onto?" he said,
referring to an April 2012 agreement between the city and the
state.
Edward Keelean, Detroit's acting corporation counsel, warned
that the appointment of an emergency manager would trigger court
challenges by labor unions and others.
An emergency financial manager would have authority over
Detroit's fiscal affairs, including contracts, asset sales,
layoffs and consolidations.
If a manager is appointed, the city can challenge the
decision in state court. But such court challenges have failed
in Michigan in the past.
Michigan Chief Deputy Treasurer Mary MacDowell, who presided
over the hearing, said she would review the information
presented by city officials and send her recommendation to
Snyder.