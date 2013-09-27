UPDATE 2-U.S. Treasury official named lead on Detroit bankruptcy

By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT, Sept 27 The executive director of
President Barack Obama's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness was
named on Friday to manage more than $300 million in federal,
state and private aid packages given to Detroit, which has filed
for bankruptcy.
Gene Sperling, director of the president's National Economic
Council, announced the appointment of Don Graves, who is also a
deputy assistant secretary at Treasury, during a press
conference with Obama administration, state and city officials
in Detroit.
The aid package is a far cry from the $80 billion in
financing extended to the U.S. auto industry during the
2008-2009 financial crisis that saved General Motors Co
and Chrysler Group LLC from collapse.
But the White House has already ruled out a similar bailout
for the city of 700,000, a reflection of both a more constrained
federal budget and increased infighting in Washington.
"It's no secret that things have never been tighter in
Washington," Sperling said, making note of gridlock in Congress
and the potential shutdown of the government next week.
Detroit became the largest U.S. city ever to file for
bankruptcy a little more than two months ago and reported $18.5
billion in debt. The city, led by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr,
has been unable to provide many basic services to residents.
A large portion of the more than $300 million in aid, which
comes from federal, state and private sources, was previously
earmarked for Detroit, but delivery of the funds was slowed by
red tape and other issues.
"Put the bankruptcy aside, we're talking about reinvestment
and revitalization for the city and getting at some long
standing issues that everyone has said needs to be gotten at for
the better part of at least a decade," Orr told reporters after
the meeting.
Orr said the city also plans to revamp the way it manages
its federal grants and has hired consultants to improve the
process. The White House's chief technology officer and a team
is to be sent to Detroit to improve Detroit's outdated IT
systems.
Sperling and cabinet officials discussed the proposals in a
closed-door meeting at Wayne State University with Orr,
Michigan's Republican Governor Rick Snyder, the city's mayor,
Dave Bing, and members of the state's congressional delegation.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency pledged to expedite
$25 million that will allow the city to hire 150 new
firefighters and purchase equipment to prevent and detect arson.
The U.S. Department of Transportation also pledged nearly
$140 million to assist the city's transportation system.