Detroit retirees drop objection to interest-rate swap deal

| DETROIT
DETROIT Nov 26 The committee representing
Detroit's retirees in bankruptcy proceedings on Tuesday withdrew
its objection to a deal Detroit reached to end some
interest-rate swap agreements.
The Official Committee of Retirees dropped its objection so
the group, which represents about 23,500 retired city workers,
could focus on negotiations on other issues with the city, a
person familiar with the retiree committee's thinking said.
The agreement that Detroit's emergency manager, Kevyn Orr,
signed with swaps dealers Merrill Lynch Capital
Services and UBS AG would end the
interest-rate swap agreements at a discount rate of as much as
25 percent. In exchange, Detroit would save more than $70
million and the city would be able to stop making monthly
payments from casino tax revenue to the counterparties.
The city so far is offering retirees and other creditors far
less than it has offered the swap counter parties. The retiree
committee withdrew its claim knowing that Merrill and UBS could
get a richer payout than retirees and other creditors, the
source said.
"There's a certain reality of that to deal with," the source
said.
An attorney representing the retiree committee would not
comment on the decision.
Detroit and other parties involved in the bankruptcy case,
including the retiree committee, have been involved in mediation
since September to try to resolve some of the issues in the case
outside of court.
The committee and the city reached an agreement earlier this
month to extend current retiree healthcare benefits through the
end of February 2014 after the retirees withdrew a lawsuit
challenging the plan.
The city plans to offer retirees under age 65 a monthly
stipend to purchase insurance on exchanges established under the
Affordable Care Act, while retirees over age 65 would be covered
by Medicare. The changes were initially expected to take place
on Jan. 1, 2014.
Detroit, which filed for bankruptcy on July 18, has $18.5
billion in debt and liabilities, including $5.7 billion in
retiree healthcare liabilities.
Detroit in October reached a $350 million
debtor-in-possession loan agreement with Barclay's Plc. About
$230 million of the proceeds of the deal would be paid to end
the interest-rate swaps.
The interest-rate swaps were intended to help the city make
payments into its two pension funds.
Although the retiree committee dropped its objection to the
swaps deal, the bond insurers and unions that also have opposed
the deal continue their opposition in court. The deal ultimately
must be approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who is
overseeing the Detroit bankruptcy.