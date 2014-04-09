Detroit, bond insurers reach deal on $388 mln bonds

WASHINGTON, April 9 Detroit has reached a
settlement with three bond insurers on $388 million of its
unlimited tax general obligation bonds, a court-appointed
mediator said on Wednesday
Under the agreement with National Public Finance Guarantee
Corp., a unit of MBIA Inc., Assured Guaranty Municipal
Corp. ; and Ambac Assurance Corp. approximately
74 percent of the bonds would be reinstated at their current
terms, equal to $287.5 million.
The remaining 26 percent would be assigned to establishing
an income stabilization fund for the city's "most vulnerable
retirees," according to the statement from the U.S. District
Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
The insurers sued Detroit, which filed for bankruptcy last
July, in November saying the city was illegally diverting
voter-approved property taxes to the general fund.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)