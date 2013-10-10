Syncora appeals bankruptcy judge's order on Detroit casino revenue

DETROIT Oct 10 Syncora Guarantee,
which insured payments by Detroit on some of its interest-rate
swaps, on Thursday appealed a bankruptcy court order that
allowed Detroit continued access to casino revenue that the city
says it needs to avoid running out of cash.
Syncora had tried to block Detroit from accessing an
estimated $11 million in monthly tax revenue from the city's
three casinos, claiming it had a lien on the money, which had
been used as collateral since 2009 to secure the city's
interest-rate swap agreements. Detroit's emergency manager,
Kevyn Orr, and one of his top consultants said in sworn
depositions that the casino revenue is key to city's survival.
Syncora on Thursday filed an appeal in U.S. district court
in Detroit of an Aug. 28 ruling by Bankruptcy Judge Steven
Rhodes granting the city access to the casino funds.
Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history in July, and it is struggling to overcome more than $18
billion in debt and other obligations.
Syncora is also one of several bond insurers and other
creditors that are objecting to a deal Detroit struck with
Merrill Lynch Capital Services and UBS AG to
end interest-rate swap agreements.
Detroit wants to end the agreements at a discount and free
up the contested casino revenue, which was used as collateral
for the swaps. The city hopes to use the funds to arrange
so-called debtor-in-possession financing that would allow
Detroit to settle with the swap counterparties and make
investments in the city.
Rhodes was scheduled to hold hearings on the proposed
agreement last month but postponed them indefinitely at
Detroit's request to give the city more time to negotiate with
its bond insurers and other creditors. The hearings have not yet
been rescheduled.