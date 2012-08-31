Ex-Dewey partner: Citibank schemed with firm to hide its woes

* Former Dewey partner says he was "fraudulently induced"
into loan program
* He files motion in lawsuit by Citibank seeking repayment
of $207,000 loan
* Partner's allegations are based on an unusual legal theory
By Casey Sullivan
NEW YORK, Aug 31 A former Dewey & LeBoeuf
partner who has been accused by Citibank of defaulting on
a loan is making a provocative countercharge: He claims the bank
participated in a "fraudulent scheme" to help a few leaders of
the now defunct law firm hide Dewey's dire financial situation
from him and the broader partnership.
In a 23-page motion filed in New York federal court this
month, former Dewey partner Steven Otillar argues that he and
other partners were "fraudulently induced" into signing up for a
Citibank loan program that financed their capital contributions
to the firm. The motion was filed in response to a request made
by Citibank in May for summary judgment. In its lawsuit,
Citibank argues that Otillar has no legal grounds to claim he
doesn't owe payment on the loan.
Otillar is believed to be the only former Dewey partner to
have been sued for defaulting on his loan, though it could not
be determined why he may have been singled out.
If the court denies Citibank's motion for summary judgment,
the case could move to discovery and then a trial. That would
open a new, contentious chapter in Dewey's wind-down, legal
experts say. If the judge grants Citibank's motion, Otillar
could pay back the loan or appeal the ruling.
Otillar's allegations against Citibank are based on an
unusual legal argument that the bank had a fiduciary duty to
alert him to Dewey's shaky financial situation -- but it is not
the first time such claims have been made. In September 2011 two
partners from the bankrupt Washington law firm Howrey sued
Citibank in San Francisco Superior Court, accusing the bank of
fraud for granting capital loans when it knew Howrey was
foundering. A jury trial is scheduled for December.
Otillar has not sued, and his motion could be a negotiating
tactic in an effort to settle Citibank's lawsuit, said one
lawyer who specializes in financial services litigation and is
not involved in the Citi suit.
Citibank's senior vice president for public affairs, Natalie
Marin, declined to comment. Otillar, now an energy lawyer with
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld in Houston, also declined to
comment. Several former members of the Dewey management team
declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
In his motion, Otillar says the loan program was designed by
Citi and Dewey management to shift a pre-existing debt owed by
Dewey to individual partners. He claims the bank knew when it
structured the arrangement that the firm's finances were
precarious and should have notified him that he was assuming a
huge risk.
By not doing so, the bank misled "me, my wife and countless
other unsuspecting lateral hires and their spouses," Otillar
says in his motion, filed in New York federal court on Aug. 17.
If the Citibank case goes to trial, Otillar could argue
that the contract with Citibank is void, since he wouldn't have
taken the loan had the bank disclosed Dewey's financial
situation, said Andrew McGaan, a securities and fraud specialist
at Kirkland & Ellis who is not involved in the case.
"It's an elementary principle of contract law," McGaan said.
"If [aiding and abetting fraud] has in fact been demonstrated,
then are excused from performing under the
agreement."
A RARE MOVE
It is rare for a bank to sue a law firm partner over a
capital loan -- the sum partners borrow to finance the
investment they must make in a firm upon being named partners --
law firm consultants said. Typically, the partner and banks work
out a compromise.
Otillar said in his motion that Citibank must have known of
Dewey's troubles because the bank issued some of Dewey's
management team letters of credit securing management's
compensation in the event of the firm's collapse. Such a move
would have been taken only if managers had reason to believe the
firm was in trouble, he said.
Otillar also said in the motion that he decided to
participate in the loan program only after receiving several
communications from Citibank, including emails and phone calls
from Citibank Senior Vice President Rohit Malhotra, urging him
to sign and submit the loan documents as soon as possible.
Malhotra did not return a request for comment placed through a
Citibank spokeswoman.
Once one of the largest firms in the United States, New
York-based Dewey closed its doors in May. The firm's estate is
seeking to pay approximately $315 million in what creditors
claimed they were owed at the time of the bankruptcy filing. In
a settlement proposal submitted to the court on Wednesday, the
estate has worked out an agreement with one group of former
partners to return $71 million in compensation.
THE $207,000 DEFAULT
One of some 300 Dewey partners at the time of its collapse,
Otillar joined the firm in early 2011 from Baker & McKenzie. In
September he took out a six-year capital loan of $207,000,
Otillar's motion said. A provision in the loan triggered default
of the note if Otillar left the firm or the firm collapsed,
according to Citi's complaint, and the bank sued Otillar in May.
One issue that could come into play is Citibank's fiduciary
duty to Otillar, if it had any.
Under contract law, lenders typically are not obliged to
advise borrowers on the soundness of their investment. An
exception could arise if "the lender is aware of information
that it knows is material to the borrower," said Steve Thel, a
Fordham University of Law contracts professor, in an email.
That could be a difficult case for Otillar to make. Citibank
had a separate loan with Dewey, and it is unclear whether the
bank would be free to discuss the situation of one client --
Dewey -- with another, Otillar, said David Eisen, a Los Angeles
lawyer who specializes in representing attorneys and law firms
in financial disputes. Otillar has "an uphill battle to
demonstrate that (Citibank) had an affirmative duty to warn him
regarding confidential financial dealings with a separate
borrower," said Eisen.