版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 23:55 BJT

U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Nauert was most recently an anchor for Fox News' morning news show "Fox and Friends," and previously was a correspondent at ABC News.

"Heather's media experience and long interest in international affairs will be invaluable as she conveys the administration's foreign policy priorities to the American people and the world," the statement said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐