U.S. FCC begins collecting petitions from opponents to Dish discounts

WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission on Wednesday began allowing critics to formally voice
opposition to awarding $3 billion in discounts to partners of
Dish Network Corp that emerged as winning bidders in
the recent auction of airwaves.
The move means the FCC reviewers have determined that the
auction applications of Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless
LicenseCo LLC, the two companies, are complete and include
proper documents. The FCC will later determine whether the
applicants were in fact eligible for the small-business
discounts they sought.
Opponents now have until May 11 to submit such petitions.
