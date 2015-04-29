UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate panel probes 'collusion concern' in FCC spectrum auction

(Recasts with Senate committee letter)

By Alina Selyukh

WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is investigating what it called a concern about collusion in a recent Federal Communications Commission auction of airwaves, the panel's chairman said on Wednesday.

"The Committee has significant questions about whether conduct surrounding the bidding strategies employed by DISH Network and two affiliates adhered to both the letter and intent of the law," the panel's chairman, Senator John Thune, said in letters to the FCC, Dish and the affiliates requesting documents on the bidding.

The South Dakota Republican added that "an examination of how these affiliated companies approached the auction is the only way for Congress to determine whether this three billion dollar price tag was appropriate or a result of wrongful conduct, flawed agency rules, or laws Congress must update."

U.S. regulators on Wednesday began allowing critics to formally voice opposition to awarding $3.3 billion in small-business discounts to partners of Dish that emerged as winning bidders in a record-setting auction of airwaves.

The move by the FCC means agency reviewers have determined that the auction applications of Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, the two companies, are complete and include proper documents.

The FCC will later determine whether the applicants were in fact eligible for the small-business discounts they sought by scrutinizing their financial, operational and legal ties to Dish.

"We have a long way to go in our review before we reach final conclusions on all of the applications," FCC wireless chief Roger Sherman said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Rival bidders Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc have raised red flags about the discounts provisionally slated for Dish's partners, which spent $13.3 billion in the $44.9 billion auction that closed in January.

In a relatively common process for FCC auctions, Dish and partners invested in separate companies with little to no revenue that can receive a 25 percent discount in auction bidding as "very small businesses."

Reuters first reported Dish's non-controlling ownership interest in Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless in October. The companies were also backed by financial firms Catalyst and BlackRock Inc.

Earlier this month, the FCC voted to revisit the rules for getting bidding discounts as it prepares for its most complex airwaves auction slated for 2016.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric Beech)