UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate panel probes 'collusion concern' in FCC spectrum auction

(Recasts with Senate committee letter)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Senate Commerce
Committee is investigating what it called a concern about
collusion in a recent Federal Communications Commission auction
of airwaves, the panel's chairman said on Wednesday.
"The Committee has significant questions about whether
conduct surrounding the bidding strategies employed by DISH
Network and two affiliates adhered to both the letter and intent
of the law," the panel's chairman, Senator John Thune, said in
letters to the FCC, Dish and the affiliates requesting documents
on the bidding.
The South Dakota Republican added that "an examination of
how these affiliated companies approached the auction is the
only way for Congress to determine whether this three billion
dollar price tag was appropriate or a result of wrongful
conduct, flawed agency rules, or laws Congress must update."
U.S. regulators on Wednesday began allowing critics to
formally voice opposition to awarding $3.3 billion in
small-business discounts to partners of Dish that
emerged as winning bidders in a record-setting auction of
airwaves.
The move by the FCC means agency reviewers have determined
that the auction applications of Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR
Wireless LicenseCo LLC, the two companies, are complete and
include proper documents.
The FCC will later determine whether the applicants were in
fact eligible for the small-business discounts they sought by
scrutinizing their financial, operational and legal ties to
Dish.
"We have a long way to go in our review before we reach
final conclusions on all of the applications," FCC wireless
chief Roger Sherman said in a blog post on Wednesday.
Rival bidders Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc
and T-Mobile US Inc have raised red flags about
the discounts provisionally slated for Dish's partners, which
spent $13.3 billion in the $44.9 billion auction that closed in
January.
In a relatively common process for FCC auctions, Dish and
partners invested in separate companies with little to no
revenue that can receive a 25 percent discount in auction
bidding as "very small businesses."
Reuters first reported Dish's non-controlling ownership
interest in Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless in October. The
companies were also backed by financial firms Catalyst and
BlackRock Inc.
Earlier this month, the FCC voted to revisit the rules for
getting bidding discounts as it prepares for its most complex
airwaves auction slated for 2016.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Peter
Cooney; Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric Beech)