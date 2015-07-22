UPDATE 1-FCC tells Dish no go on discounts in recent airwaves auction

(Adds details of the meeting with FCC)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, July 22 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission officials on Wednesday told Dish Network Corp
that the staff review of the recent airwaves auction
found Dish's two affiliates ineligible for $3.3 billion in
small-business discounts.
The officials also said the agency did not plan to refer the
auction matter to its enforcement arm or the Justice Department,
indicating that the review found no evidence of collusion or
other rule violations, the company said in a statement.
In a proposed order, which now goes to the FCC's five
members for a vote, the agency staff found Dish had a
controlling interest in the two entities, Northstar Wireless and
SNR Wireless, rendering them ineligible for the 25 percent
discount that they had sought.
A rejection of the discount would mean SNR and Northstar
would have to pay more than $3 billion back to the FCC in order
to keep the spectrum licenses they won in the FCC's
record-setting auction that ended in January.
"DISH has a tremendous amount of respect for the FCC
commissioners... However, we respectfully disagree with the
proposed denial of the bidding credits," Dish Executive Vice
President R. Stanton Dodge said in a statement.
"Our approach to the AWS-3 auction, which followed 20 years
of FCC precedent and complied with all legal requirements, was
intended to enhance competition - in the auction and in the
marketplace long term."
Dish has not said how it plans to respond, but it is
expected to dispute the decision, possibly in court.
Dish and other companies had invested in SNR and Northstar
in a relatively common process for FCC auctions. The two had
little to no revenue, which is one of the key requirements to
receive discounts on bidding as "very small businesses."
The government gives the discounts with the goal of helping
new entrants to the industry better compete with incumbents. The
FCC earlier this month voted to restrict the amount of discounts
small businesses can receive in future auctions.
SNR and Northstar together emerged with the second-highest
bids in the $45 billion auction, behind AT&T Inc and ahead
of the largest U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc
.
