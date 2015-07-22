Dish responds to FCC's push against discounts in recent airwaves auction

WASHINGTON, July 22 Dish Network Corp
on Wednesday confirmed the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission's plan to declare its two partner companies
ineligible for $3.3 billion in small-business discounts they
sought in a recent auction of airwaves.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has circulated an order that finds
Dish as having a controlling interest in the two entities,
Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless, which makes them ineligible
for the 25 percent discount that they sought.
"DISH has a tremendous amount of respect for the FCC
commissioners... However, we respectfully disagree with the
proposed denial of the bidding credits," Dish Executive Vice
President R. Stanton Dodge said in a statement. "Our approach to
the AWS-3 auction, which followed 20 years of FCC precedent and
complied with all legal requirements, was intended to enhance
competition - in the auction and in the marketplace long term."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)