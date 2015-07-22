版本:
2015年 7月 23日

Dish responds to FCC's push against discounts in recent airwaves auction

WASHINGTON, July 22 Dish Network Corp on Wednesday confirmed the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's plan to declare its two partner companies ineligible for $3.3 billion in small-business discounts they sought in a recent auction of airwaves.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has circulated an order that finds Dish as having a controlling interest in the two entities, Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless, which makes them ineligible for the 25 percent discount that they sought.

"DISH has a tremendous amount of respect for the FCC commissioners... However, we respectfully disagree with the proposed denial of the bidding credits," Dish Executive Vice President R. Stanton Dodge said in a statement. "Our approach to the AWS-3 auction, which followed 20 years of FCC precedent and complied with all legal requirements, was intended to enhance competition - in the auction and in the marketplace long term." (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

