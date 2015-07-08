Disney wins extension of tax break in Anaheim, California

| ANAHEIM, Calif., July 7
has won a 30-year renewal of a special tax exemption for
visitors to its attractions in Anaheim, California, as part of a
planned $1 billion-plus expansion of the famed theme park
complex there.
The five-member City Council voted 3-2 early Wednesday to
approve the company's proposal to go ahead with its Disneyland
Resort makeover in exchange for a continued waiver of any future
admissions tax the city might impose on entertainment venues.
The resort's current exemption was granted by the city in
1996 and was due to expire on June 30, 2016.
No entertainment gate tax has ever been levied by the city
of Anaheim, but an extension of Disney's special waiver would
reimburse the company for any such taxes imposed during the next
three decades.
Disney and its supporters said the exemption is merited
because of the huge economic benefit Anaheim derives from the
resort, which is the largest employer in the city and Orange
County as a whole, accounting for 28,000 local jobs.
The three hotels Disney operates within its resort and
surrounding hotels that cater to theme park visitors also
generate roughly $110 million a year in "transient occupancy"
tax revenues paid to Anaheim, according to the city.
Mayor Tom Tait, a City Council member who backed the
original tax exemption, had opposed extending it, citing an
estimated $500 million in unfunded pension obligations now faced
by the city.
"Chaining the hands of future residents on their ability to
impose taxes will jeopardize the city's financial health," he
was quoted as saying in the Orange County Register.
Both supporters and opponents packed the Tuesday hearing,
which stretched into the early hours of Wednesday.
Disney's plan calls for breaking ground by the end of 2017
and finishing construction by 2024. A study commissioned by
Disney projected the project would support an average of 2,600
local jobs a year and lead to creation of 2,100 permanent jobs.
The company has not specified whether Disneyland itself or
the adjacent Disney California Adventure park, or both, would be
enlarged, or what new attractions might be added. The project is
to include a new 5,000-space parking structure.
Disneyland's original theme park opened to the public in
1955. No admission tax is currently collected at any Disney park
in the world, company spokeswoman Suzi Brown said.
