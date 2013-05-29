UPDATE 1-Dry ice likely led to evacuation at California's Disneyland

LOS ANGELES May 28 What sounded like a small
explosion on Tuesday in a trash can at Disneyland in California
appears to have come from dry ice in a plastic bottle and may
have been a prank, police said.
Walt Disney Co evacuated a section of the theme park
called Mickey's Toontown but allowed visitors to return within
hours, Anaheim police spokesman Sergeant Bob Dunn said.
"What we found was indicative of dry ice," Dunn said. He
added that a plastic bottle believed to have contained the
material was located.
"This afternoon, a small bang was heard in a trash can at
Mickey's Toontown," a spokeswoman for Disney said. "In an
abundance of caution, we evacuated Toontown to allow local
authorities the opportunity to investigate."