2013年 9月 12日

U.S. DOE approves LNG exports from Dominion's Cove Point

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The Obama administration on Wednesday authorized U.S. natural gas exports from a fourth U.S. facility.

Dominion Resources Inc's Cove Point terminal in Maryland received conditional permission from the Energy Department to export up to 0.77 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day.

