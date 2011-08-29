Quake may have passed nuke plant design basis-US NRC

WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Monday said initial reviews of Dominion Resources Inc's (D.N) North Anna plant indicate that it may have exceeded the ground motion for which it was designed during last week's historic East Coast earthquake.

The NRC said it is sending an additional inspection team to the Virginia plant and that it will "continue to carefully evaluate information to determine if additional actions may be necessary." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)