Quake may have passed nuke plant design basis-US NRC

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Monday said initial reviews of Dominion Resources Inc's (D.N) North Anna plant indicate that it may have exceeded the ground motion for which it was designed during last week's historic East Coast earthquake.
The NRC said it is sending an additional inspection team to the Virginia plant and that it will "continue to carefully evaluate information to determine if additional actions may be necessary." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.
Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs, and the company forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.