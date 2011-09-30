版本:
U.S. lays out next steps for restart of Va. reactor

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. nuclear regulator said on Friday it has sent a letter to Dominion Resources (D.N) laying out the requirements for the restart of the company's quake-rattled North Anna nuclear plant.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Dominion will need to submit paperwork responding to the commission's questions about the safety of restarting the plant. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

