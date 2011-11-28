UPDATE 2-Chevron to brief US officials on Brazil oil spill

* Chevron spilled about 2,400 barrels of oil
* Meeting to take place in next 10 days
* Govt looking at speeding up citations and fines
* Some people have "amnesia" about BP oil spill-Bromwich
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) will
brief U.S. offshore drilling regulators on its recent oil spill
off the coast of Brazil, which has placed the company's future
in those waters and the rapid development Brazil's offshore oil
in jeopardy, an agency official said on Monday.
Michael Bromwich, the head of the Interior Department's
Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, said the agency
requested the briefing to gain more information about the
accident and to assess whether there were any implications for
U.S. offshore drilling oversight.
"Clearly it's another example where a spill has happened
and vigilance needs to continue," Bromwich told reporters at a
news conference.
Bromwich said that the briefing would take place within the
next 10 days.
Chevron was drilling in deep waters off the coast of Rio de
Janeiro earlier this month, when it spilled about 2,400 barrels
of oil into the ocean.
Chevron has acknowledged that it was mistaken in its
estimates of pressure and rock strength in the reservoir it was
targeting. It is the majority stakeholder in the Frade
concession with Brazil's state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and a
Japanese consortium.
The only rig working for Chevron off Brazil is Transocean
Ltd's RIGN.VX Sedco 706, which drilled the well that leaked.
SPEEDING UP FINES
In a wide ranging interview, Bromwich also discussed the
agency's efforts to speed up the process of issuing citations
and collecting fines from companies that violate regulations
while drilling U.S. shores.
In the past that process has taken up to a year or more and
Bromwich said that was "entirely unacceptable."
The department is considering shortening appeals times for
citations.
Bromwich's agency made waves earlier this year when it
issued citations to BP (BP.L) and its contractors, Transocean
and Halliburton (HAL.N), for last year's Gulf of Mexico oil
spill.
Traditionally, the agency has only gone after well
operators for rule infractions. But after the Gulf spill, the
agency has asserted that it has authority to regulate
contractors.
The agency is also preparing to issue a second set of
citations against the trio of companies for the Gulf accident
based on information not covered in the initial round of
sanctions.
PEOPLE WITH AMNESIA
Bromwich, who is set to step down from his post at the end
of the month, also reflected on the 17-month tenure with the
agency.
Appointed while the BP's Macondo well was still spewing oil
into the Gulf, Bromwich was tasked with revamping U.S. offshore
drilling oversight, which had been marred by scandal.
During his term, Bromwich oversaw the implementation of a
raft of new regulations aimed at preventing another massive
spill and the split of the offshore drilling regulator into
three new agencies.
The new rules and a controversial temporary ban on
deepwater exploratory drilling often placed Bromwich in the
cross hairs of pro-drilling lawmakers, who complained the Obama
administration was needlessly slowing down domestic oil
production.
Bromwich, who testified before Congress more than a dozen
times during his tenure, said he was concerned that lawmakers
could eventually roll back some of the reforms he helped to
institute.
"There are a lot of people who have amnesia," Bromwich
said. "No one can afford another accident like the Deepwater
Horizon."
