Drone buzzes Southwest flight in Dallas, plane lands safely -FAA

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5 A small drone flew within
a few hundred feet of a Southwest Airlines flight about
a mile from Love Field on Friday as the passenger plane was
about to land at the Dallas airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said.
Southwest Flight 28 landed without incident and the pilot
did not need to take evasive action to avoid the quad-copter,
FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.
"A controller in the Love Field Air Traffic Control Tower
spotted the small, unmanned aircraft from the tower cab and
notified the Dallas Police Department," Lunsford said.
The FAA and Dallas police said they are investigating the
incident to determine who was flying the drone.
