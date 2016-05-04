Former military intelligence chief advising Trump joins Drone Aviation

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 4 Retired Lieutenant General
Michael Flynn, who has been advising Donald Trump informally on
foreign policy, will join Drone Aviation Holding Corp
as vice chairman of its board of directors, the company said in
a statement on Wednesday.
Flynn, who was chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency
under President Barack Obama from 2012-2014 and has since been
advising Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, wants
the United States to work more closely with Russia to resolve
global security issues.
"Having evaluated the (company's) technologies, I believe
they can positively impact our military's defense and
situational awareness and that is why I am joining Jay and his
team in expanding the role of persistent aerial solutions in the
marketplace," Flynn said in the statement, referring to company
CEO Jay Nussbaum.
Drone Aviation develops and manufactures aerostats and
electric-powered drones to give its customers "enhanced
surveillance and communication capabilities."
The company's customers include the U.S. military, Saudi
Arabia and the Ecuadorian Air Force, according to its website.
Flynn resigned as the head of the Pentagon's main
intelligence agency a year before his term was officially due to
end.
He raised eyebrows among some U.S. foreign policy veterans
when he was pictured sitting at the head table with Russian
President Vladimir Putin at a banquet in Moscow late last year
celebrating Russia Today, an international broadcasting network
funded by the Russian government.
He told Russia Today in an interview published on Dec. 10
that the United States and Russia should work together to
resolve the Syrian civil war and defeat the Islamic State
militant group.
Flynn's experience would "help ensure that our tethered
solutions, today and in the future, will continue to meet the
needs of our soldiers and security forces at home and abroad as
they respond to evolving threats," Nussbaum said in the same
statement.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Paul Tait)