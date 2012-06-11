U.S. Navy drone crashes in Maryland, no injuries

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces HSR clearance
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
WASHINGTON, June 11 An unarmed U.S. Navy drone aircraft crashed on Monday during a test flight in Maryland, plummeting into a marsh area around the Chesapeake Bay without injuring anyone or causing property damage, the Navy said.
The cause of the crash of the unmanned spy plane was under investigation, a Navy spokesman said. The incident took place near Bloodsworth Island, about 70 miles southeast of Washington DC, at around noon.
The drone that crashed was one of the Navy's Broad Area Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrators (BAMS-D), which is the Navy's variant of the Global Hawk high altitude surveillance plane manufactured by Northrop Grumman Corp.
A U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat is enforcing a 500-yard safety zone around the crash site, a Coast Guard spokesman said.
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017