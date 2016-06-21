UPDATE 3-New U.S. rules on small low-altitude commercial drones

(New throughout)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 21 In a move that stopped short
of allowing package deliveries by unmanned aircraft, the Obama
administration unveiled landmark rules on Tuesday that will open
the skies for low-level small drones for education, research and
routine commercial use.
The use of drones for deliveries from companies like
Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc, however,
will require separate regulation.
The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration,
Michael Huerta, declined to offer a timetable on when the
separate rules for deliveries would be written. Both Amazon and
Google have said they plan to start using drones to deliver
goods ordered online by 2017.
Commercial drone operations have been illegal in the United
States without a waiver from the FAA.
Under the new rules, drone flights will be approved for
agriculture, research and development, educational and academic
use, and powerline, pipeline and antenna inspections. They will
also be approved for aiding rescue operations, bridge
inspections, aerial photography and wildlife nesting area
evaluations.
The rules, which will take effect in late August, will allow
drones that weigh less than 55 pounds (25 kg) and fly up to 400
feet (122 m) high and 100 miles per hour (161 km per hour), but
only within sight of an operator and not over people.
Drones will not be allowed to fly at night unless they have
special lighting and must stay at least 5 miles (8 km) from
airports.
Operators must be at least 16 and have a remote pilot
certificate. They also must report to the FAA on any drone
incident that results in serious injuries or property damage.
"As this new technology continues to grow and develop, we
want to make sure we strike the right balance between innovation
and safety," Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on a
call with reporters.
Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said the
government needs to move quickly. "We need to be looking at how
we can safely integrate drones into American airspace, both
right now and for the future. That said, we still lag behind
many other countries in adopting this technology."
The White House says unmanned aircraft could lead to $82
billion in economic growth by 2025 and support up to 100,000
jobs.
The detailed rules are laid out in a 642-page regulation.
But drone flights will still remain banned in Washington, DC,
because of security restrictions imposed by Congress.
The White House noted that the U.S. Interior Department has
used unmanned aircraft systems since 2009 in conducting wildlife
and vegetation surveys to protect endangered populations and
wildfire management.
The FAA in December announced rules requiring registration
of drones weighing more than 0.55 pound (250 grams) and less
than 55 pounds, including payloads such as on-board cameras.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Dan Grebler)