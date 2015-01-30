U.S. regulators step back from targeting 'toy' drones in rules

NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. regulators have published a description about forthcoming rules on drones that omits mention of toys, sowing confusion among lawyers and hobbyists who are closely following the development of the new regulations.

A description of the law published in December specifically mentions "toy" operations. But a description published in January doesn't say that the rule will target toys. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)