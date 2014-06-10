U.S. approves BP drone surveys of Alaskan oilfields

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
WASHINGTON, June 10 BP has been authorized to use unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, to conduct aerial surveys of pipelines and other infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, the first commercial drone flights over land, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
AeroVironment started flying its Puma AE drone to survey BP's pipelines, roads and equipment at Prudhoe Bay, the largest U.S. oilfield, on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.