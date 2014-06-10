UPDATE 2-U.S. OK's BP surveys of Alaskan oilfields; boosts drone maker

(Adds AeroVironment share price, details of previous tests)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, June 10
authorized to use unmanned aircraft to conduct surveys of
pipelines and other infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, the
first commercial drone flights over U.S. land, government
authorities said on Tuesday, giving a boost to the tiny
aircraft's manufacturer.
AeroVironment Inc. started flying its Puma AE drone
to survey BP's pipelines, roads and equipment at Prudhoe Bay,
the largest U.S. oilfield, on Sunday, the Federal Aviation
Administration said.
The Puma AE is a battery-operated aircraft about 4 1/2 feet
(1.4 meters) long with a wingspan of 9 feet (2.7 meters),
equipped with optical sensors. It can fly up to 3.5 hours per
battery.
BP hopes to use information generated by the aircraft to
identify maintenance needs on roads and infrastructure, and to
save time and support safety and operational goals, the FAA
said.
In previous tests conducted through the University of Alaska
at Fairbanks in 2013, AeroVironment provided 3D road mapping, 3D
analysis of gravel pits, general topographic services and
monitoring of wildlife and ice floes, the company said.
Tuesday's move follows FAA approval in 2013 for drones to
perform aerial surveillance over Arctic waters.
"These surveys on Alaska's North Slope are another important
step toward broader commercial use of unmanned aircraft," U.S.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement.
Shares in Arlington, Virginia, based AeroVironment were
trading at $35.25, up 4.2 percent, in afternoon trading on
Nasdaq after reaching their highest since April 24.
