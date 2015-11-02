版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 01:40 BJT

Google aims to begin drone package deliveries in 2017

WASHINGTON Nov 2 Google, which hopes to revolutionize consumer deliveries via drone, expects to begin delivering packages to customers by unmanned aircraft sometime in 2017, an executive said on Monday.

"Our goal is to have commercial business up and running in 2017," David Vos, the project lead for Google's Project Wing, told an audience at an air traffic control convention outside Washington.

(Reporting by David Morgan)

