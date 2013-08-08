U.S. slowly opening up commercial drone industry

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 8 The Federal Aviation
Administration's recent certification of two expensive unmanned
aircraft for commercial use further opens up the U.S. market for
drones, but cheaper unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will still
have to operate in regulatory limbo.
The drone industry was heartened by the FAA's decision in
late July to greenlight Boeing Co's Insitu ScanEagle and
AeroVironment Inc's Puma, in the first such U.S.
certification of drones for commercial use.
These remote aircraft weigh less than 50 pounds 22
kilograms), have wingspans of about 4.5 feet and come with a
hefty estimated price tag of $100,000 each.
Their approval is seen as a first step in unleashing a
potentially multibillion-dollar industry that so far has been
largely limited to military and law enforcement applications.
In the meantime, however, dozens of companies are chomping
at the bit for the FAA to certify their own more affordable
drones, saying there is no way farmers and many others can
invest in the type of UAVs that received certification last
month.
The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International
(AUVSI), an industry group, hailed the FAA's certification of
the two drones. "This is a huge step forward and this is a big
deal for our industry," said Ben Gielow, government relations
manager for the group.
Congress in early 2012 passed legislation calling on the FAA
to write rules by 2015 that would govern the commercial
operation of drones that can be used for everything from
spraying pesticides on farmland to catching exotic-animal
poachers to monitoring sport events.
Aviation and aerospace industry research firm Teal Group has
estimated that annual spending on drones around the world will
almost double to $11.4 billion by 2022. AUVSI has estimated the
industry could contribute more than $80 billion to the U.S.
economy over a decade.
The FAA is taking a cautious approach to the controversial
aircraft. The U.S. government's use of weaponized drones to
remotely kill foreign combatants has sparked a fierce debate,
while privacy advocates fear a commercial explosion of
big-brother-like drones.
Rory Paul, chief executive of Volt Aerial Robotics, a St.
Louis-based company, said the efficiency gains from using UAVs
to scout and map farmland have prompted some farmers to use
lower-priced drones in spite of FAA regulations.
"The FAA doesn't have inspectors running around the
heartland looking for people with UAVs," Paul said.
Paul has provided a number of farmers with his company's
Octane quadcopters, which cost $10,770 each. He also sells a
fixed-wing UAV called the WaveSight for about $50,000.
The FAA says it will try to stop unauthorized commercial
activity if it becomes known but adds that it will resort to
civil penalties only in extreme cases.
"We really would only pursue a civil penalty if someone was
operating an unmanned aircraft in a reckless manner," said FAA
spokesman Les Dorr.
'GIANT LEAP'
The FAA's interest in nudging along the commercial drone
industry predates the 2012 legislation.
The agency in 2009 created a Unmanned Aircraft Program
Office to better organize its certification process, and in
March of this year said it is still developing a plan to speed
integration of civil drones into the national air space.
To date, the FAA has mostly issued certifications for public
safety and law enforcement purposes, including firefighting,
border control and search-and-rescue missions.
As of Feb. 15, 2013, there were 327 active drone
certifications. But once a regulatory framework is in place, the
FAA estimates, 7,500 commercial drones will be viable within
five years.
The FAA called its certification of the ScanEagle and Puma a
"giant leap" in the commercialization of drones.
In a statement after it certified the Boeing and
AeroVironment drones, the FAA said a major energy company plans
to fly the ScanEagle off the Alaska coast in August to survey
ice flows and whale migration in Arctic oil exploration areas.
The Puma, meanwhile, will be used for oil spill monitoring and
wildlife surveillance over the Beaufort Sea in the Arctic Ocean.
Oil major ConocoPhillips confirmed it has been
working with the FAA on the "regulatory and safety aspects" of
unmanned aircraft but deferred further explanation until later
this summer.
In its next major step, the FAA is expected later this year
to announce six test sites for unmanned aircraft, completing
another requirement of the 2012 legislation.
Still, not everyone is happy with the FAA's pace. Gielow
from the industry group AUVSI said that despite the FAA's
commitment to the sector, he is concerned that the agency is not
on track for the 2015 congressionally mandated target.
And Paul of Volt Aerial Robotics said the FAA has not yet
done enough to tap into one of the biggest customer bases -
farmers. "(The FAA) thinks they're going to have systems like
the ScanEagle operating in agriculture, but that's not the
case," Paul said. "They're simply too expensive."