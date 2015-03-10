RPT-INSIGHT-Exelis to offer drone-tracking system as industry, NASA seek to ease safety fears

(Repeating story to additional subscribers with no changes to
text)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. aerospace company Exelis
Inc is close to unveiling a low-altitude surveillance
system for drones, the latest sign of how a "highway in the
sky" is likely to evolve.
The system, whose existence has not been previously
reported, shows how Exelis and other companies are racing to
create technology that enables drones to safely fly over long
distances to do everything from inspections of remote pipelines
to surveys of crops or delivery of packages.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration recently proposed
regulations that largely ban unmanned aircraft systems from many
of those tasks by requiring that remote pilots keep the drones
in sight. This is giving foreign companies the chance to leap
ahead of the U.S. in figuring out how to best exploit drone
technology.
But the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
is working with Exelis and other companies, universities and
government agencies, to develop an air traffic management system
that could persuade the FAA to allow flights beyond the line of
sight, provided the operator is using such a tracking system.
Exelis' products, called Symphony UAS-Vue and RangeVue, are
significant because Exelis has a head start on competitors: It
has the exclusive right to use a data feed it already supplies
the FAA to track manned aircraft, using 650 ground stations. It
will augment the feed with lower-altitude data that pinpoint
drone locations, says Exelis, which is being taken over by
communications company Harris Corp in a $4.75 billion
deal.
"For any drone that needs to go beyond line of sight, this is
a potential solution," Edward Sayadian, vice president of civil
aerospace systems at Exelis, told Reuters.
.
Exelis said it plans to announce the products this month and
make RangeVue available this summer at some of the six sites the
FAA has set up to test drones. The company developed the system
quickly in the last six months, and hasn't yet set prices.
While Exelis sees potential markets overseas, it is focused
initially on the U.S., where it can leverage its ground stations
and FAA feed. It also wants to be part of whatever overall
system the FAA adopts after NASA finishes work on the prototype
in three to five years.
In the meantime, Exelis said it plans to market its UAS-Vue
and RangeVue directly to companies that want to operate drones
commercially in the U.S.
SAFETY FEARS
NASA and the industry face steep challenges overcoming fears
of thousands of drones crisscrossing the skies, crashing into
planes and people. A Reuters/Ipsos online poll recently found 73
percent of U.S. respondents want drone regulations.
When drones are in the same airspace as airliners, "I need
to be able to see them on my display just like I see a 747,"
said Capt. Tim Canoll, president of the Air Line Pilots
Association International, the world's largest union for pilots.
Canoll and aviation safety experts also worry about latency,
the lag time as control commands are transmitted to drones, and
what happens when the control link is lost and the drone is out
of control.
Other companies also are addressing drone safety. San
Francisco-based startup DroneDeploy, for example, has a
system that automatically checks the drone's battery life,
surrounding terrain, weather and other parameters and prevents
flight if there's a problem. NoFlyZone.org, based in El Segundo,
California, is building a database to keep drones away from
private residences and other properties. Airware, based in San
Francisco, is building an operating system for commercial drones
that works with a variety of aircraft, cameras and other tools.
Sagetech, of White Salmon, Washington, is making transponders
for drones so that they can send location data to a system like
the one Exelis has built.
Amazon.com Inc is developing its own technology for
drone package delivery, known as Prime Air, but says it sees the
importance of a drone traffic management system and is working
with NASA on the prototype.
"We won't launch Prime Air until we are able to demonstrate
safe operations," said Gur Kimchi, vice president of Amazon
Prime Air.
NASA has decades of experience with air traffic management
research and development, and plans multiple "builds" of the
prototype unmanned aircraft traffic management (UTM)
system. NASA's system will provide services such as airspace
configuration, weather and wind data, strategic flows of drones,
sequencing, separation management between drones and contingency
support, said Parimal Kopardekar, the NASA principal
investigator of the project at the Ames Research Center in
Silicon Valley.
It also will allow "geo-fences" to be placed around airports
and other sensitive areas such as the White House, where a small
quad copter breached a security perimeter and crash landed in
January.
MOVING MAP
Exelis' drone tracker will show terrain, weather and airspace
boundaries in real time. The system can be called up on tablets
and laptops, and can send emails and text message alerts if a
drone is in a danger area.
"It's like the moving map that you have on the GPS in your
car," Exelis' Sayadian said.
Exelis also is creating portable relay stations that can be
set up in the field to extend the range a drone can fly away
from the pilot. It plans to test them on the trans-Alaska oil
pipeline this year.
Though NASA is working with Exelis, it said other
communications companies also could provide drone tracking in
the final system. The system that is ultimately adopted could be
operated and maintained by federal, state or local governments -
or by private companies using a fee for service model, NASA
says.
A spokeswoman for the FAA, which will chose the final
configuration, said it is too early to discuss what the system
might look like.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Martin Howell)