U.S. FAA says it is taking steps to accommodate new drone technology

WASHINGTON Oct 7 The Federal Aviation
Administration is taking new steps to accommodate advanced drone
technology widely viewed as necessary for package delivery, an
official said on Wednesday.
In written testimony to a House aviation subcommittee, FAA
Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker said the regulatory agency
and partners including industry players have demonstrated
technology that would enable drones to detect and avoid aircraft
and other objects automatically as well as radio controls.
Experts say detect-and-avoid and radio command-and-control
technologies would be necessary for drones to fly autonomously
over long distances as part of the national airspace.
The FAA has proposed new regulations for commercial drone
use. But the proposed rules include restrictions that could
limit commercial applications including provisions requiring
unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to fly within an operator's line
of sight and during daylight hours only. A final version of the
regulations is expected early next year.
"We are already looking beyond the small UAS rulemaking at
what comes next in terms of the types of operations expected and
what technologies we may need to certify to ensure safety,"
wrote Whitaker, who was scheduled to testify before the House
Transportation Subcommittee on Aviation.
The FAA has been under pressure to accelerate the arrival of
commercial drone operations from industry lobbyists and
lawmakers who say the United States has fallen behind
developments overseas. The agency has already expanded its
approval of commercial operations on a case-by-case basis and
has partnered with companies to test
beyond-visual-line-of-flight operations.
Amazon.com and Google hope to use
autonomous drones to deliver packages to customers who live
miles (kilometers) from product distribution centers.
Whitaker said FAA officials have recently consulted with an
outside advisory committee to determine new areas of focus "so
we can enable those UAS operations with the highest new societal
benefits."
