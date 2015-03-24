U.S. FAA streamlines approval for some commercial drone use

WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. aviation regulators on
Tuesday unveiled a new policy to speed up approval for the use
of commercial drones in the United States under certain
conditions.
The Federal Aviation Administration, in an expected move
, said it would award "blanket" certification
allowing companies exempt from a U.S. ban on commercial drones
to begin using the aircraft at altitudes of up to 200 feet (61
meters) during daylight hours and within the operator's visual
line of sight.
Up to now, companies exempt from the ban have had to seek
certification for each new drone use.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey)