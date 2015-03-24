U.S. FAA streamlines approval for some commercial drone use

WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. aviation regulators on Tuesday unveiled a new policy to speed up approval for the use of commercial drones in the United States under certain conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration, in an expected move , said it would award "blanket" certification allowing companies exempt from a U.S. ban on commercial drones to begin using the aircraft at altitudes of up to 200 feet (61 meters) during daylight hours and within the operator's visual line of sight.

Up to now, companies exempt from the ban have had to seek certification for each new drone use.