UPDATE 2-U.S. aviation regulator starts rule-making process for public drone flights

(Adds size of drones to be considered)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The Federal Aviation
Administration on Wednesday said it would develop drone
regulations allowing some unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to fly
over people, an authorization eagerly sought by a range of
industries including real estate and agriculture.
The U.S. aviation regulatory agency, under pressure from
Congress and industry to accommodate commercial drones, said it
established a rule-making committee that would recommend a new
regulatory framework by April 1.
Authorization to fly over people would be vital to the kind
of package delivery services envisioned by Amazon.com Inc
and Alphabet Inc's Google. But the new
committee will focus on smaller UAVs that are used for aerial
photography in real estate, agriculture and surveying.
The drones to be examined would include micro UAVs that
weigh no more than 4.4 pounds (2 kg). But larger ones could also
be included if their design, shape or slow speed posed little or
no risk to people on the ground or to manned aircraft, the FAA
said.
Commercial drone operations are illegal in the United States
without specific FAA permission. The agency is expected to
release final regulations by late June that would allow flights
by commercial drones weighing up to 55 pounds (24.95 kg).
An FAA spokeswoman said the new committee's work was part of
a separate effort.
"We recognize the significant industry interest in expanding
commercial access to the National Airspace System. The short
deadline reinforces our commitment to a flexible regulatory
approach," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a
statement.
Lobbyists predicted the process would take years to produce
an actual rule.
The announcement came as lawmakers in Congress consider
legislation that would greatly reduce restrictions on micro
drones. A six-year FAA reauthorization bill, which could be
weeks away from a vote in the House of Representatives, would
exempt small drones from requirements including the need for an
operator to acquire a pilot's license.
The FAA said the committee will develop recommendations for
performance-based standards for drones that can be operated
safely over people and determine how drone makers can comply
with the requirements.
The agency will draft a rule-making proposal after reviewing
the committee's report.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Rigby, Chris Reese
and Phil Berlowitz)