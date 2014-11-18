U.S. aviation safety board says FAA can enforce rules on drones

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE Nov 18 The U.S. aviation safety board said on Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has the authority to apply to unmanned aircraft its long-standing rules against reckless or careless use of manned aircraft.
In making the ruling, the National Transportation Safety Board sent its first case involving an FAA fine against a drone back to an administrative law judge to determine if the drone flight in question was "careless or reckless."
The case involved use of an unmanned aircraft in 2011 to make a video for the University of Virginia. The FAA fined the remote pilot $10,000, prompting a lawsuit. An administrative law judge later found that the FAA did not have enforceable regulations against reckless use of unmanned aircraft, prompting the FAA to appeal to the NTSB. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by W Simon)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
