UPDATE 1-U.S. aviation safety board says FAA can enforce rules on drones

SEATTLE Nov 18 The U.S. aviation safety board said on Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has the authority to apply to unmanned aircraft its long-standing rules against reckless or careless use of manned aircraft.

In making the ruling, the National Transportation Safety Board sent its first case involving an FAA fine against a drone back to an administrative law judge to determine if the drone flight in question was "careless or reckless."

The case has been closely watched for indications of the FAA's ability to enforce regulations against the commercial use of unmanned aircraft. The FAA is developing specific regulations for unmanned aircraft, but has effectively banned their commercial use except when operators are granted special exemptions. In September, it granted an exemption to a group of film and television production companies.

The NTSB case involved use of an unmanned aircraft in 2011 to make a video for the University of Virginia. The FAA fined the remote pilot, Raphael Pirker, $10,000, prompting a lawsuit. An administrative law judge later found that the FAA did not have enforceable regulations against reckless use of unmanned aircraft, prompting the FAA to appeal to the NTSB.

In the decision issued Tuesday, the NTSB found that current U.S. regulations define aircraft as "any device ... used for flight in the air." That definition, the NTSB said, applies to "any aircraft, manned or unmanned, large or small."

The NTSB board voted unanimously in favor of the decision. The board currently has four members, rather than the normal five.

