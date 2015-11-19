Intel warns that U.S. regulation could drive drone R&D overseas

WASHINGTON Nov 19 Intel Corp could
relocate its drone research and development operations overseas
if the federal government adopts an "overly prescriptive"
approach to unmanned aerial systems technology, an Intel
executive told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday.
"A federal government approach that is overly prescriptive
regarding the deployment of new hardware and software will deter
the private sector's ability to invent and compete in the
marketplace," Joshua Walden, Intel's senior vice president and
general manager for new technology, said in written testimony
submitted to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on
Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade.
"Worse, it will drive us to relocate our business planning
and R&D overseas, where we are being welcomed by foreign
countries eager for investment in this new technology area," he
said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)