RPT-Industry lobbyists take aim at proposed FAA drone rules

By David Morgan and Deepa Seetharaman
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Feb 23 Businesses
hoping to capitalize on the commercial potential of drones are
preparing to push back against proposed regulations that would
strictly limit how the aircraft can be used.
During a 60-day public comment period on the rules,
lobbyists representing a range of industries, from Internet
giants Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc to
aerospace firms and the news media, say they will try to
convince regulators that cutting-edge technologies make some of
the limitations proposed last week by the Federal Aviation
Administration unnecessary.
Spending on lobbying by special interests that list drones
as an issue surged from $20,000 in 2001 to $35 million in 2011
to more than $186 million in 2014, according to the nonpartisan
Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks lobbying activity.
And the proposed rules provide a new focus of lobbying efforts.
If approved as written, the new FAA rules would lift the
current near-ban on flying drones for commercial purposes, but
its restrictions would make many business applications, such as
package delivery, unfeasible.
Among other constraints, the proposed rules would limit
commercial drones to an altitude of 500 feet, allow flights only
during daytime hours and require operators to keep the aircraft
in their sights at all times. Drones could not be flown near
airports or directly over humans. Officials say these
precautions are needed for safety.
But drone makers and other firms with a stake in unmanned
aircraft technology say they are already working on features
that would allow drones to "sense and avoid" obstacles including
other aircraft and prevent link disruptions that could cause a
drone to lose contact with ground operations.
For example, Amazon.com is developing autonomous drones that
would navigate via GPS and use redundant safety mechanisms and
sensor arrays to avoid accidents as part of a "Prime Air" drone
delivery service it hopes to launch.
Industry representatives say they will use the 60-day
comment period to try to convince regulators that breakthrough
safety features could make drone flights safe and dependable.
"This is the chance for all the parties who think the FAA
got it wrong to come forward and say why," said Jack
Schenendorf, a former House Transportation Committee staff
member who now works for law firm Covington & Burling.
The current ban on most commercial drone flights will stay in
place until the FAA finalizes its proposed rules -- which could
take anywhere from nine months to three years. During that
period, companies can continue to apply for exemptions to use
drones under strict rules. But the FAA has so far granted only
28 of more than 325 exemption requests, according to government
documents.
Amazon, which applied for an exemption to allow outdoor
testing at its own U.S. facilities last summer, says it has not
yet received approval from the agency. It has been testing a
number of drone configurations at facilities in Washington
state, Britain and Israel. But only in the Britain has the
company been able to conduct outdoor tests that it says are
vital to its goal of developing a prototype that can be
demonstrated to the FAA.
Meanwhile, a coalition of news media companies including
NBC, the New York Times and Thomson Reuters
hopes to test news-gathering drones in coming months at an FAA
site in Virginia.
Separate forecasts by government and industry officials
expect businesses to invest nearly $90 billion in drones
worldwide over the next 10 years, as the technology takes root
in hundreds of markets that now rely on manned flights or ground
operations for activities ranging from pipeline inspections to
aerial photography.
The number of companies and groups involved in drone
lobbying now exceeds 50. Senate documents show a broad range of
parties from high-tech and aerospace manufacturers to electric
utilities, realtors, filmmakers, universities, labor unions,
state governments and broadcasters.
Business interests have a potentially powerful lever in
Congress, which must reauthorize the FAA's funding and
regulatory direction by the end of September. That process
allows lawmakers to direct regulatory agencies to take specific
actions. For example, the last reauthorization in 2012 directed
the FAA to pursue rulemaking on drones.
Some influential allies in Congress have already begun
questioning the proposed rules. U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer
said last week the FAA's "line of sight" rule appears to be a
"concerning limitation on commercial usage, and this proposed
rule should be modified."
Regulators may be difficult to convince, however.
"The FAA is going to be very conservative because they don't
want an airliner hitting one of these things," said Phil
Finnegan, director of corporate analysis at research firm the
Teal Group.
